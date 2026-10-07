LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The CCSD Police Chief’s decision to go without using Flock cameras is one that “instills confidence and trust,” said Nevada ACLU executive director Athar Haseebullah.

Chief Jeff Clark released a statement through the CCSD communications office Monday saying the district police department doesn’t own or operate Flock hardware. He added they only accessed the data through law enforcement agencies they partnered with.

Nevada ACLU: CCSD Police Chief's decision to stop using Flock cameras ‘instills confidence and trust’

“It was important for the Chief to make this decision,” said Haseebullah. “He’s new in his role, and I think it does instill at least a layer of confidence that they’re not going to move forward with engaging in these types of ridiculous set ups where they’re able to access surveillance tech or do things that are way beyond our scope.”

The district had access since 2024, and as part of Chief Clark’s review of district policies, he paused the use of Flock by his department in August.

Just last month, the Nevada ACLU wrote a letter to the CCSD Board of Trustees on the subject.

“These camera systems shouldn’t exist. We’re fundamentally opposed to the use, whether it’s by Metro, school police, or anybody else,” said Haseebullah.

But now, he says while the decision made by the Chief is a good first step, “we’re certainly not going to take CCSD or CCSD Police at their word,” meaning they’ll be waiting to see the actions that follow the words.