CCSD police will not seek new Flock camera access agreement, district says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District police will not seek a new Memorandum of Understanding to access Flock surveillance camera systems, the department's chief, Jeff Clark, shared in a statement Monday.

The decision comes after the department paused the use of the camera system in August, which were expected to be used in its investigations.

Clark said CCSDPD does not own or operate Flock hardware and previously accessed the data through law enforcement agencies they partnered with.

"In any emergency involving imminent danger to our students, staff, or community, we will collaborate with our law enforcement partners and use all available tools to ensure their safety," Clark wrote in a statement.

Any further updates about the use of Flock cameras will be shared with the Board of School Trustees and the public, Clark added.

CCSD police had used the surveillance cameras since August 2024 "to aid in the investigation of serious criminal events." Clark decided to pause the use of the cameras for further review since he was newly appointed to the position of police chief, the district said.

A memo previously shared with CCSDPD and obtained by Channel 13 laid out how the department intended for the cameras to be used.

The memo states the cameras would only be accessed by the Investigations Bureau to look at cameras in the Clark County and Las Vegas area. Those cameras are owned, maintained and funded by local agencies and businesses, and CCSDPD was given share-only access to available cameras.

"CCSD and CCSDPD do not have FLOCK System cameras on any district properties and do not own, lease, or otherwise maintain any FLOCK System cameras within their jurisdiction," the memo states in part.

After the Clark County School District announced the pause on the use of Flock surveillance cameras for investigations, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada called on school trustees to take action.

In a letter to the Board of School Trustees, the ACLU Nevada said it would be "reckless" to allow CCSD police to make decisions about adopting the technology without board oversight.

Flock cameras have been in use in the Las Vegas valley since at least 2023, when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department entered into an agreement with Flock.

The cameras have been at the center of debate across the country in recent months as Americans push back on how their movements are being observed in their communities and how law enforcement is using the data the cameras provide.

According to a February report by the Nevada Independent, LVMPD operates approximately 200 Flock license plate reader cameras on city or county infrastructure and shares that data with hundreds of state and local law enforcement agencies across the country.