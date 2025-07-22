Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Channel 13 pushing DETR for answers as dozens of Nevadans await unemployment checks

Officials with DETR outlined some of the changes to the new, upgraded system in a press conference on Tuesday.
KTNV
We continue to hear from locals and viewers who are experiencing frustrations with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roughly two weeks after the new system first launched, officials with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation outlined some of the changes made to the unemployment website.

Dozens of Nevadans are still waiting for unemployment checks weeks after the state's new, upgraded system launched.

Channel 13 has received numerous emails from frustrated residents who created new logins but haven't received their money.

North Las Vegas resident Renea Parks said she's been without payments since the system went offline back on June 30.

Once the system went back online on July 7 after undergoing upgrades, claimants were required to create a new login.

Several locals, including Parks, tell us they had to wait for an identification verification code before receiving any money, even if they had already verified their identity in the previous system.

DETER officials claim eligible claimants should receive payment within 72 hours after completing identity verification.

