Channel 13 pushing DETR for answers as dozens of Nevadans await unemployment checks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roughly two weeks after the new system first launched, officials with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation outlined some of the changes made to the unemployment website.

You can watch the full press conference breaking down those changes here:

DETR officials discuss new, upgraded system for unemployment claims

Dozens of Nevadans are still waiting for unemployment checks weeks after the state's new, upgraded system launched.

Channel 13 has received numerous emails from frustrated residents who created new logins but haven't received their money.

North Las Vegas resident Renea Parks said she's been without payments since the system went offline back on June 30.

WATCH |Ryan Ketcham talks to local having trouble receiving payments

Some locals still without unemployment payments weeks after DETR upgrades

Once the system went back online on July 7 after undergoing upgrades, claimants were required to create a new login.

Several locals, including Parks, tell us they had to wait for an identification verification code before receiving any money, even if they had already verified their identity in the previous system.

DETER officials claim eligible claimants should receive payment within 72 hours after completing identity verification.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE