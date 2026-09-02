LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' Chinatown neighborhood is undergoing a massive wave of development, and one longtime business owner is being celebrated for her role in building the community that made it possible.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones honored Champion Taiwan Deli and its owner, Borman Yang, on Tuesday evening for the restaurant's impact on the community.

WATCH | Champion Taiwan Deli honored for 23 years of serving Las Vegas Chinatown community

Champion Taiwan Deli honored for 23 years of serving Las Vegas Chinatown community

Yang opened Champion Taiwan Deli 23 years ago after immigrating to the United States from Taiwan in the 1980s. She said she wanted to bring authentic Taiwanese food to Las Vegas.

"A lot of people move in, buy the house, you know, it's, it's very good. Now this Chinatown, it's totally different," Yang said.

Yang has watched the area grow from a few family-owned restaurants into a major hub for a wide variety of businesses. She said older buildings are now making way for new construction.

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"This one have a lot of older building. Now they sell the move junk away and put a new building on. Of course, when you want to put a new building and take your time," Yang said.

More changes are on the horizon. The Inspiring Spring Mountain Plan will guide future development in the area, including the Spring Mountain Retail Complex and the Jade Promenade — a $70 million retail and dining center.

Local News Jade Promenade to bring restaurants, shops to vacant lot in Las Vegas' Chinatown Shellye Leggett

Yang said the improvements will make the neighborhood even better as she and other business owners continue to grow.

"People come to Las Vegas, of course they go to the Strip, you know, and second one, they come to Chinatown," Yang said.

Yang said the key to her success has been dedication.

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"Possible if you want to learn it, you put up your hard work, you can kind of get a result," Yang said.

Business owners say the area will only continue growing, with new buildings replacing older ones and making Chinatown a top destination.

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