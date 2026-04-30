Jade Promenade development to bring restaurants, shops to vacant lot in Las Vegas' Chinatown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vacant lot in Las Vegas Chinatown that locals have long called the "missing tooth" of the neighborhood is finally getting a new life.

Plans are moving forward for Jade Promenade, a new development on a more than 10-acre lot at Pioneer Avenue near Wynn Road. The project is expected to be nearly complete by December 2027.

Ali Kaveh, CEO and owner of the property, said the development will include a mix of dining and specialty food and beverage concepts in line with the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

"We have restaurants coming here. We have boba shops. We have matcha shops. We have mochi shop, and it exactly goes along with what Chinatown is," Kaveh said.

Kaveh said the location is well-positioned for the project's success.

"I always thought that Chinatown is the best real estate in Las Vegas after the Strip," Kaveh said.

Chinatown's existing dining scene factored heavily into the vision for Jade Promenade.

"Chinatown has 248 sit-down restaurants, which is the highest in Las Vegas in this concentrated area. So we were hoping to follow that pattern," Kaveh said.

The design of the project also takes cues from planned public infrastructure improvements along Spring Mountain Road.

"The way we have designed it, we took into factor what Public Works is doing with Spring Mountain. They are actually taking one of the lanes and turning it into a sidewalk area to make it more pedestrian friendly, and we followed that idea and concept," Kaveh said.

The project will be developed in two phases. Phase 1 will face Spring Mountain Road, and Phase 2 will extend toward Valley View Boulevard. Kaveh said strong retail demand from Phase 1 could shape what comes next.

"We have so much demand in retail for phase one that there's a good chance we're going to continue on retail on phase 2 with some additional apartments maybe on top of the retail, kind of like they have at the district," Kaveh said.

Kaveh said the ultimate goal is for the development to anchor the neighborhood.

"We want this to be the center of attraction for Chinatown," Kaveh said.

People who frequent Chinatown said they welcome the change. One person said the lot had stood out as an eyesore for too long.

"I think it's needed to be something for a while now. I definitely think it was kind of a sore thumb," they said.

Another community member said they hope the development reflects the diversity of the area.

"I just would like to see more businesses get to open and have the opportunity to, whether it's Chinese, Japanese, or Korean, since this is Chinatown and getting to see all these different cultures get to come together and be the melting pot that Las Vegas is," they said.

Plans have been submitted to Clark County Public Works. Developers are anticipating breaking ground on Phase 1 by the end of the year. A project this size typically takes about 12 to 15 months, putting the expected completion near December 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

