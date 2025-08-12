LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the 2025-2026 school year gets underway for CCSD students, the district is still recruiting for a crucial position: bus drivers.

The district ended last year with a 42% vacancy rate for the position. This year, they're still looking to hire between 50 and 60 drivers.

Anyssa Bohanan breaks down the requirements for new drivers and how those interested can apply.

CCSD working to hire dozens of bus drivers as school year begins

Just three weeks ago, district officials said they expected about 1,500 drivers to return to the position this year and that recruiting for the upcoming school year remained a top priority.

With the student population for CCSD continuing to grow, getting more drivers is crucial when it comes to getting those students to school.

Starting pay for bus drivers is $25.25 an hour plus benefits, including sick leave, vacation and paid holidays.

These are the requirements to apply for the job:



Be at least 21 years old

Valid driver's license

10-year DMC driving history

7-year work history with three verified references

The district says they'll assist with obtaining a CDL (Commercial Driver's License) and will pay for the training. That training will last about two and a half weeks.

If you're interested in applying, you can find more information on the district's website here.