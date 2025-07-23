CCSD works to fill hundreds of vacancies ahead of new school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the new school year quickly approaches, the Clark County School District is ramping up its efforts to hire hundreds of employees in critical roles including teachers, bus drivers and school police.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, district leaders acknowledged the ongoing challenge of filling key positions, but said progress is being made.

Assistant Human Resources Officer Jason Ginoza said the district currently has about 800 classroom vacancies, but more than 500 future teachers are in the final stages of onboarding. Those educators are undergoing background checks and licensing, and are expected to be in classrooms by August 11th.

That leaves roughly 280 teaching positions still open. While that number is significant, Ginoza emphasized that it’s an improvement from last year, when more than 1,000 teaching roles were unfilled at this time.

“Of the 800 vacancies, we have approximately 280 available for applicants,” said Ginoza. “That’s down from over 1,000 last year, so we’ve seen a significant improvement.”

Outside the classroom, CCSD is also focusing on student transportation. Assistant Superintendent of Transportation Amber Rideout said the district ended the last school year with a 42% vacancy rate for school bus drivers, and that recruiting for the upcoming year remains a top priority.

“We’re anticipating about 1,500 drivers returning next school year to help get students to and from school,” said Rideout.

To help attract talent, Ginoza noted that new teachers can expect a starting salary of just over $57,000 — part of the district’s strategy to stay competitive in a challenging hiring market.

District officials say special education continues to be one of the most in-demand areas within CCSD. They’re urging qualified and interested applicants to apply immediately to help meet student needs.

For more information on open positions and how to apply, visit ccsd.net.