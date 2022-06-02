Watch
CCSD unveils instant alert system pilot program after rash of school violence

Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 02, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District leaders unveiled a pilot program for an instant alert system at several of the district's schools.

Leaders held a press conference at Mojave High School on Thursday to discuss school safety developments and updates.

The program is part of the district's effort to improve security at schools following a rash of violent incidents that led to protests from teachers and staff.

Among them was the brutal attack of an Eldorado High School teacher, for which a 16-year-old student was arrested.

