CCSD responds to the state's follow-up questions regarding district budget shortfall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last week, we told you about a letter sent by the Nevada Department of Education to the Clark County School District to show their work in determining and mitigating budgetary shortfalls amid district issues.

The state gave CCSD until Oct. 21 to answer questions on pressing concerns that locals have, such at-risk funding miscalcutions for local school precincts and the omittance of teacher raises into school budgets.

Now, the school district has responded.

Below are CCSD interim superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell's responses to the state:

CCSD NDE Budget Follow-Up Response Letter 10.21.24 by christian.hudspeth on Scribd