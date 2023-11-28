CCSD puts new restrictions on student email accounts after cybersecurity incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is limiting student email accounts as they continue to investigate a cybersecurity incident.

On Tuesday, district officials outlined what safeguards are being put in place to prevent another incident from happening. That includes restricting student email accounts from sending or receiving emails or chats from anyone who does not have an @nv.ccsd.net email account.

"This will reduce the possibility of phishing and other cybersecurity threats initiated via email and eliminate the ability for students to use their CCSD email to set up social media accounts and other personal activities," district officials said in a statement.

RELATED LINK: Clark County School District investigating cybersecurity incident; no reports of identity theft so far

However, they add students will still be able to communication through email with colleges and universities. If there are other sources that students are required to communicate with for educational purposes, district officials said students should contact their school administration.

In addition to that, the statement reads that all Gmail accounts that have been inactive for over 90 days have been disabled.

"These inactive accounts provide an entry point vulnerability for unauthorized parties to exploit," the statement continues. "If a student needs to access their disabled account, they can go to the school's Site-Based Technician, who will confirm the student's identity and submit a ticket for account reactivation."

RELATED LINK: Third party contracted to identify those impacted by CCSD data incident

Meantime, district officials said they're still working on identifying impacted individuals. Once they are identified, they add notification letters will be sent to those individuals.

Information about the cybersecurity breach can be found on the district's website.