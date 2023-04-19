CCSD being sued by ACLU of Nevada over Durango High School bodycam footage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is suing the Clark County School District for not releasing police bodycam footage following a violent incident at Durango High School.

According to an ACLU spokesperson, they submitted a filing on Tuesday. The agency said they had given the district 30 days to release those records and the district didn't do so.

The incident happened on Feb. 9 during an interaction between white school police officers and a group of mostly black students.

At the time, sources told 13 Investigates students were walking toward a nearby fast food restaurant where they often go after school. School police say the incident stemmed from an investigation into a report of a gun near the school.

That led to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara ordering CCSD Police Chief Mike Blackeye to conduct a complete review of the department's use of force policies.

Last month, the ACLU threatened to sue CCSD.

CCSD denied 13 Investigates' and ACLU's requests for both the bodycam footage and the incident reports calling them evidence and saying that releasing them would impede and jeopardize an ongoing, pending, active employment investigation.

They have previously claimed CCSD's interest in non-disclosure clearly outweighs the public's right to know.

The ACLU is also representing several students who were arrested during that interaction.

The agency has previously told Channel 13 they want officers involved to be held accountable.

"The officer hasn't been terminated," ACLU Nevada executive director Athar Haseebullah said in February. "There are no statements from the District Attorney that they are attempting to seek justice for these kids or have opened an investigation of the officer's conduct here. It's sad and pathetic."

CCSD said the officer seen in the video was assigned to other duties pending the outcome of the department's investigation.