ACLU to represent Durango High School students arrested by CCSD Police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawyers with the ACLU Nevada will represent Durango High School students who were arrested by Clark County School District police officers last week, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Video of the arrest shared on social media prompted CCSD to order an internal investigation into the incident. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara also ordered the CCSD Police chief to conduct a complete review of the department's use of force policies.

The video shared with KTNV shows one CCSD police officer throwing a student to the ground, pushing on their neck and kneeling on their back.

In a statement, CCSD Police said the incident stemmed from a report of a student with a weapon on the high school's campus.

"It's disgusting that school police officers can attack children without being held accountable," ACLU Nevada executive director Athar Haseebullah wrote in a prepared statement.

"The officer hasn't been terminated," Haseebullah continued. "There are no statements from the District Attorney that they are attempting to seek justice for these kids or have opened investigation of the officer's conduct here. It's sad and pathetic. It's as if these government entities only believe justice should exist for white adults and not Black children. If these same government entities in Nevada refuse to seek justice and accountability when an incident here is so obviously egregious and unlawful, the ACLU of Nevada will."