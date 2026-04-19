CCFD shares safety tips following recent bee attack in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this April, we shared a story with you about Anne Wayman and her dog Alfie, who were attacked by a swarm of Africanized bees at Cottonwood Canyon Park.

Now, we're hearing from the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) about what you can do to protect yourself from bee attacks while you're out enjoying the sun in Las Vegas.

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According to CCFD and the Nevada Department of Agriculture, bees are active year-round in the valley, but use the time from spring to fall to build new hives — which is why you might notice more of them around now.

However, if you're looking for more specific relief from bees, here's what CCFD recommends.

General precautions

Welcomeing springtime with pastels in your wardrobe is actually a good idea — CCFD says that lighter colored clothing is preferable to help avoid bees outdoors, since they're attracted to darker hues.

If you find yourself swarmed by bees, CCFD recommends running "as fast as possible in a straight line" to shelter in a car or building, not into water or thick brush. CCFD shared that these places do not provide the necessary shelter to protect you from attacks.

“When you are outdoors, be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye out for bees the way you would watch out for snakes and other natural dangers. If you accidentally encounter bees, do not disturb them. Remain calm and quietly move away, keeping yourself, your family members and pets out of harm’s way to avoid stinging incidents. Bees are generally docile unless they are disturbed or threatened.” — Clark County Fire Chief, Billy Samuels

Save your face and eyes from bee stings by using your shirt, a towel, or your hands and arms. CCFD says you should not try to swat the insects away — the motion will provoke the bees to become more aggressive.

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Removing bees from property

CCFD advises leaving bee removal to the professionals that use the proper safety gear. If you're not sure where to go to find an exterminator, you can check out the Nevada Pest Management Association's list of licensed organizations at their website, or by calling their Bee Hotline at 702-385-5853.

Bees in Clark County parks or County property can be reported to the Parks and Recreation Department (702-455-8200).

Bee allergy advice

Bee stings can be dangerous to those with allergies, causing dizziness, difficulty breathing, or nausea. If those issues come up during a bee sting situation, CCFD recommends calling 911 immediately.

If you know you may have a sensitivity to stings, CCFD says you should contact your doctor about a bee sting kit, and learn how to use them.

Are you seeing bee swarms in Las Vegas, or have a question about these insects? We want to hear from you. Contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.