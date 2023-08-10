Cause of June southwest valley apartment fire ‘undetermined,’ no evidence of arson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department investigators ruled the cause of an apartment fire in the southwest valley from June as ‘"undetermined."

The massive fire broke out at the site of an apartment complex under construction near I-215 and Buffalo in the afternoon of June 20. The fire burned for several days.

At the time of the fire, the apartment complex was 75 percent complete. $90 million was estimated in losses.

“We classify this fire as undetermined,” said Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Carlito Rayos. “We were not able to identify a competent heat source, or the first material ignited.”

However, Rayos said the investigation indicated no evidence of arson.

“The fact that it was exterior, there was tons of exposure,” Rayos said. “I don’t want to get into details about the proper ways to commit arson, but I can tell you factors like that. We went through that and ruled those things out.”

Fire investigators are also confident the fire began on the roof. This is also where the fire department K-9 “Countess” detected close to 60 different ignitable liquids.

But according to K-9 handler and fire investigator Ron Mauro, this isn’t unusual at a large construction site.

“Keep in mind, any construction site is going to have a multitude of accelerants to fuel tools people are using, refuel trucks, have trucks that leak,” said Mauro.

Currently, the liquids are being tested at a lab. But investigators said even when results come back, the cause will remain undetermined.

“That’s not going to change our classification, but we will remain open in case there is some breaking information that comes in,” Rayos said.

The property developer is now left picking up the pieces. On Thursday, the developer told Channel 13 it is working closely with Clark County Fire and evaluating options for rebuilding.

“I was moved by how emotional they were,” Rayos said. “They’re some pretty big, brawny guys, construction guys, and seeing them in tears because their labor of love had been destroyed and burned to rubbles.”

At this time, Clark County Fire said there is no set date for demolition.