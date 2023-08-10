Fire chief to reveal new details about fire that destroyed southwest valley apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details in the ongoing investigation of a massive fire that ravaged a southwest valley apartment complex are expected Thursday morning.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck is set to host a press conference about the fire at the complex, which was still under construction when the flames broke out.

WATCH IT LIVE:

The 614-unit complex caught fire on June 20, 2023, on West Maule Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 beltway.

High winds and flammable materials at the site fed the flames, which spread to other buildings nearby.

A LOOK AT THE FLAMES: Valley residents share photos and videos of southwest valley fire

In an effort to protect the clubhouse — which was reportedly valued at $10 to $15 million — the fire was allowed to burn in a "controlled manner" while firefighters work to prevent further spread.

Fire investigators would eventually consider the building a "total loss" and "unstable."