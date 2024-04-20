Casino guest hits four jackpots in four hours, takes home over $1.4 million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky Caesars Palace guest is now officially a millionaire.

Casino officials said the guest hit four jackpots in four hours to take home $1,486,000.

On Thursday, April 18 at 10:50 p.m., the guest hit a slot jackpot of $280,000. At 11:41 p.m., the same guest hit a jackpot of $287,500.

Less than two hours later, at 1:03 a.m., the player hit another jackpot that's worth $228,500 and wrapped up their winning spree at 2:02 a.m. with a jackpot worth $690,000.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment

OTHER RECENT JACKPOTS:

