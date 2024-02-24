Las Vegas local hits it big with $200,000 jackpot at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local is going home a little richer after hitting it big at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino.

Casino officials said the player, who wishes to remain anonymous, stopped by on Thursday and started playing on an IGT Double Double Bonus Poker machine.

They placed a $250 bet and hit a royal flush to win $200,000.

It's the second big jackpot at the casino this month.

On Feb. 8, another Las Vegas local sat down at the same type of video poker machine. They also placed a $250 bet and hit four aces with a kicker, earning them $100,000.

Boyd Gaming

Over at Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, another local player went home with big money.

On Feb. 19, the guest placed a $10 max bet on IGT's $2 denomination Double Bonus Poker slot machine. The player hit a sequential royal flush - ace through 10 of clubs in order - to win $175,000