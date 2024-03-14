Watch Now
Two Venetian guests hit jackpots over $1 million in just 48 hours

Posted at 7:01 PM, Mar 13, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian has turned into a jackpot hotspot this week with two guests each going home with over $1 million.

On Monday, a guest was playing Dragon Link by Aristocrat Gaming in the new high limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floors.

They won the Grand Jackpot for $1,037,828 on a $25 bet.

According to the casino, this is the third jackpot of more than $1 million that has been hit in The Palazzo high limit lounge since it debuted in October 2023.

Then, just 24 hours later, a guest sat down to play IGT's Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold.

Three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot to turn their $10 bet into a jackpot that was worth $1,635,693.

