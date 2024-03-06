Local Las Vegas couple hits $829K jackpot at El Cortez

(KTNV) — A Las Vegas couple turned a $3.75 bet into a big win at El Cortez Hotel & Casino this week.

The pair of locals are now $829,606 richer, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot was won on a Buffalo Diamond Extreme slot machine on Monday, March 4.

In a release announcing the jackpot win, an El Cortez spokesperson noted the hotel-casino is "one of the last remaining casinos to still offer almost 100 coin-operated slot machines."

Opened in 1941, El Cortez remains one of the oldest resorts still operating in Las Vegas.