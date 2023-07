LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was another winning weekend at Caesars Palace.

Casino officials said three winners hit six-figure jackpots in less than 24 hours.

According to the casino, a person hit a $200,000 jackpot while playing video poker on Friday at 6 p.m.

Five hours after that, another person won $100,000 after playing slots and hitting a jackpot.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., a third winner hit a jackpot worth $100,000 while playing video poker.

