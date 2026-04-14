LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Most of us are looking for a sign that gas prices will go down soon amid the ongoing tension between the U.S. and Iran.

Channel 13 continues to follow the latest developments, along with the impacts here in our valley. That includes the pinch the auto industry is feeling:

Business owners, drivers in Las Vegas lament ongoing impact of high gas prices

Victor Botnari owns Universal Motorcars and said he’s seen a 10% decrease in business.

To break that down, Botnari tells me they typically see seven to 10 people for service appointments each day. Now, people are canceling those appointments — and Botnari believes gas prices are to blame.

“Especially the last couple weeks, we’ve seen a big, big impact,” Botnari told me.

Drivers say the struggle to afford everything right now is real and causing them to change their habits.

“I’m staying home a lot. Not doing any extracurricular activities that I would do during the weekend,” Rosemarie Ibana said.

Her friend Tracy Banner agreed, calling current gas prices out of control.

“I drive a lot during the day for work, and because the price of fuel is so high, I have changed my routing,” Banner said.

Local News As gas prices climb, Channel 13 tracks the latest in prices and how you can save KTNV Staff

Drivers and business owners in our valley say they’re waiting for things to calm down — and for their wallets to get a break.

We want to know: How are gas prices affecting your budget? What are you doing to save? Reach out to Channel 13 at ktnv.com/letstalk and let us know how you're being impacted.