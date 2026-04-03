As gas prices climb, Channel 13 tracks the latest in prices and how you can save

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices continue to climb in the United States and for Southern Nevada residents.

According to AAA Nevada, the average price for gas in Clark County, as of April 2, is $4.98, while the average price for gas in the United States has climbed to $4.08.

This is the first time since August 2022 that the national average gas price has topped $4, according to AAA. The increase in prices across the country is being attributed to unrest in the Middle East amid the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran.

With more locals feeling the pain at the pump as prices inch closer to $5 a gallon, Channel 13 anchors and reporters are keeping tabs on where you can find the best deals and how to make the most of your tank once you fill it. Follow updates here:

How high could gas prices go?

The last time the national average gas price hit $4 a gallon was in 2022, in the months following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During that conflict was also the only time in U.S. history that the national average topped $5.

In an interview with Scripps News, Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy projected prices will range between $4.25 and $4.45 per gallon, but he couldn't rule out a further jump into record territory.

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Can you make your fill-up last longer?

According to AAA, you can. Amid news that Nevada is among the top 10 most expensive gas price markets in the country, AAA shared some tips it says you can use to stretch the gas in your tank.

Avoid speeding: Driving the recommended speed limit could help you get more miles per gallon out of your next fill-up. On most cars, fuel economy peaks at 50 mph and drops off as speeds increase, according to AAA.

Recommended vs. required: Make sure you're not paying for premium if you don't have to. AAA advises you to pay close attention to whether premium gas is "recommended" or "required" for your vehicle.

"Choosing premium when your car doesn't require it will only cost you money and doesn't improve fuel economy," according to AAA.

Lighten the load: Removing unnecessary weight from your vehicle's trunk or cargo area can decrease the amount of energy it takes to move your vehicle. This could be a good time to go through the junk in your trunk and get rid of what you don't need to keep with you on the road.

Avoid excessive idling: Your engine can use up to half-a-gallon of fuel per hour when left idling, according to AAA. If you're stopped for more than a minute, and it's safe to do so, AAA recommends turning off your engine.

Check your tire pressure and alignment: "Maintaining proper tire pressure reduces your tire's friction with the road," AAA points out. "Less friction means less energy is needed to move, resulting in using less gas." Properly inflated tires can improve your gas mileage by 0.6%, on average, the company adds.

How to find cheaper fuel near you

GasBuddy has an average gas price heat map on their website, which you can zoom in for a closer look at average prices across the Las Vegas valley. It's something northwest Las Vegas resident Jake Brechlin said he uses to find the best option in his neighborhood.

The heat map also shows that drivers in the northwest valley are facing some of the highest prices in our area — nearly a dollar more than the national average, as of March 31.

"I mean, I'm not liking it — I can tell you that much — but given the course of the past couple years, it's always been up and down," Brechlin said.