Bus riders more concerned after two violent incidents on RTC buses; RTC looking to improve safety on buses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission is actively looking to improve safety on its buses, following two back-to-back violent incidents on buses in recent weeks.

The first occurred Feb. 26, when Metro police said a man fatally stabbed another man on board a bus. A grand jury indicted 59-year-old Aaron Cole for the murder of 30-year-old Dominque Lucas, who police said is the stabbing victim.

The second happened March 20, when police said a man barricaded himself inside a bus and hurt several officers, even biting one of their ears. Police said the suspect is 29-year-old Allyn McFarland.

RTC Deputy CEO Francis Julien believes violence on their buses is a community problem.

"First of all, the safety of our passengers and our drivers is of the utmost importance. And like we're seeing around the community and within our transit agencies, we're basically a microcosm of what's happening in our communities," Julien said.

Julien said recently the agency has invested millions of dollars from federal funding in order to improve safety on buses.

"One incident is one too many. But what we've done, we've invested $30 million in our secured security contract where there's technology, where we have beacons, where we can see the officers and better dispatch them, they they are wearing bodycams as. We just invested $10 million in our solar surveillance system that allows Metro to tap into the vehicles and the cameras. So the latest incident, that system was actually put to good use. Metro was able to assess the situation before boarding the bus by looking inside the vehicle to assess the situation," Julien said.

The latest surveillance camera system was installed last fall and the agency is in the early completion of the system in all its vehicles, according to Julien. Passengers are also encouraged to report suspicious activity on buses as soon as possible.

"First of all, there is a see something, say something campaign. So obviously, if passengers are seeing suspicious activities, they need to report it," said Julien. "One easy way to report it. Within our app, we have a feature called Transit App. Basically, it puts our passengers in direct communication with the command center of our safety contractors."

Husband and wife Natalie Williams and Jonathan Dominici take RTC buses to get around the valley each day. With recent events, they tell Channel 13 they've become more concerned.

"It's really scary, especially for me. Also, me by myself, as a female. It's like, you know, it's, it's, it's a dangerous situation," said Williams. "I see some things on the buses that some people shouldn't see."

The couple said better security is more important than ever.

"I wish it could get better because people rely on the buses," said Dominici. "You know, it has to be safer for people to ride on it. And if it's not the case, then how else are people going to get transportation to go to where they need to go?"

Julien tells Channel 13 RTC is actively exploring additional options to enhance safety including the idea of a transit police force, where officers would ride the buses.

Jung: "Is [transit police] a possibility RTC is considering?

Julien: "We're looking at all avenues right now. So more to come on that note."

Bill Marion, a spokesperson for Keolis Transit, provided the following answers when asked about bus driver safety.

Jung: "How are bus drivers trained to react in dangerous situations?"

Marion: "Driver training is robust on all aspects of transit operations, including situational training."

Jung: "With security officers unable to arrest and time is of the essence, what is the best thing for bus drivers to do when they see a passenger in danger?"

Marion: "Drivers are trained to handle a variety of situations and are provided with tools to address in service incidents. Passenger and Driver safety is paramount."

The suspect in the bus barricade, Allyn McFarland, is scheduled to be in court Monday morning. McFarland is facing several charges including battery and mayhem.