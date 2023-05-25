Bus barricade suspect who bit police officer has been sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to biting a K9 officer and hitting the dog on an RTC bus.

On Thursday, Allyn McFarland was sentenced to spend 12 to 30 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections as part of a plea deal. This is regarding an incident that happened in March.

Police said McFarland had barricaded himself on an RTC bus near Durango and Blue Diamond. The driver told officers McFarland had attacked him with a "trash can and rocks."

Officers said they asked McFarland to get off the bus but he refused. Police say a struggle ensued, in which McFarland was bitten by the dog. However, McFarland was also able to bite an officer and strike several others during the struggle.

Last month, McFarland's attorney told Channel 13 that McFarland would waive his right to a preliminary hearing and plead guilty to battery with substantial bodily harm.