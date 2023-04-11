Man who barricaded himself in RTC bus to plea guilty, attorney says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of beating up an RTC bus driver and injuring several police officers made an appearance in court Monday morning.

In March, a man attacked a bus security guard with a "trash can and rocks." Police were able to locate the suspect when the bus got to the stop of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive. Police said when the suspect got out of the bus, he bit an officer and hit a K-9.

29-year-old Allyn McFarland was booked for several charges, including mayhem, battery with substantial bodily harm, five counts of battery on a protected person, and mistreating a police animal.

Allyn McFarland's attorney says his client will waive his right to a preliminary hearing and plead guilty to battery with substantial bodily harm. This all counts as a felony.

McFarland is due back in court April 12th where he's expected to officially enter the guilty plea.