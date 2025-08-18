Brandon Durham's family calls for independent agency to investigate police killings in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family members of Brandon Durham are now calling for reform to the way police killings are investigated in Nevada after a Clark County grand jury did not indict the Las Vegas police officer who shot and killed Durham.

The Durham family recently met with Attorney General Aaron D. Ford to discuss their wish to see Nevada establish an independent body to investigate and review police use of force, according to a Monday press release from the offices of Durham family attorney Lee Merritt.

Durham was 43 when he was shot and killed inside his home near Sunset Park. Alexander Bookman, 26, was identified as the officer who shot Durham while responding to his 911 call for help in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, 2024.

As Channel 13 reported on July 24, a local grand jury returned a "no bill" decision in the case, declining to indict Bookman for Durham's death.

"The proceedings remain sealed, and the family was given little explanation for the outcome," legal counsel wrote on Monday. "Further...the Durham family now understands and must accept that a special prosecutor will not be appointed in this case. Instead, Brandon's family will train their focus on long-term statewide reforms."

WATCH | Hear from the Durham family after learning about the outcome of the case:

Brandon Durham’s loved ones discuss the case’s updates

The Durham family also plans to push Nevada lawmakers to draft legislation to create a system where Nevada investigates police use of force "without relying on the same agencies involved in the use of force," according to the release.

Channel 13 has reached out to Ford's office to request his statement regarding the Durham family's request. A spokesperson confirmed that Ford met with the Durham family and discussed options to reform how police shootings are handled in Nevada.

"What happened to Brandon cannot be undone, but what happens next is a matter of political will," Merritt stated. "Nevada has the opportunity to lead the nation by creating an independent investigative authority that honors lives and upholds justice."

Merritt notes that Durham's family is still attempting to seek accountability for his death through a civil lawsuit, which is ongoing.