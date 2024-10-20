Boyz II Men will be taking their vocals to the racetrack for the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix

Four-time Grammy award-winning and best-selling R&B group will be taking their vocals to the racetrack for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Boyz II Men will perform the national anthem on Saturday, Nov. 23 on the starting grid just before lights out at the highly anticipated second annual race at 9:45 p.m.

They will kick off the pre-race ceremony celebration and set the tone for the crowd and drivers on the special weekend.

The group has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades, including “End of the Road," “One Sweet Day," “Motownphilly” and “I’ll Make Love to You.”

For more information on where you can watch the races and join the festivities, check out the story below.

Channel 13 will keep you updated on road closures, race events and more using this link.