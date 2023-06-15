Boyd Gaming guests celebrate big paydays in May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — April showers bring May flowers and big jackpots. Boyd Gaming officials said 17 guests took home a combined $33 million in jackpots in May.

On May 2, a guest from Arizona took home more than $16,000 after hitting a jackpot from a Huff 'n' More Puff machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Another guest was able to celebrate Cinco De Mayo at The Orleans while playing on a Dragon Link machine and taking home more than $11,000.

Just one day later, a guest named Frances stopped by Main Street Station and her $5.88 bet on a Dancing Drums machine led to a payday of more than $10,000. May 7 was a big day with two lucky winners. Lisa stopped by the Fremont and won $20,000 on a Duo Fu Duo Cai machine and down the street, a guest from Hawaii won more than $13,000 while playing on a Triple Stars machine at the California Hotel and Casino.

On May 8, Kimberly found treasure by turning a $1.50 bet on a Treasure Ball machine into more than $10,000 at The Orleans. The next day, another guest from Hawaii won more than $14,000 from a 12 Time Pay machine at Main Street Station. A guest at the Cannery Casino Hotel tried their luck the next day on a Buffalo machine and ended up walking away with a payout of more than $10,000.

Casino officials said Candice was visiting The Cal from California. Thanks to quad aces plus a four flopped on a Game King Poker Machine, she took home $10,000 on May 11. Four days later, Boyd Gaming said there were four different jackpot winners who hit it big at Main Street Station, The Orleans, the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, and at Fremont. The first was a guest from Hawaii who turned a $10 spin into more than $13,000 while playing on a Triple Stars machine while the guest at The Orleans drew a Royal Flush on a Triple Play Poker machine to score more than $15,000. Over at the Gold Coast, Edward used his skills to slay the Dragon Link machine to win more than $17,000. Last but note least, a Las Vegas local won more than $13,000 from a Cash Drop machine.

On May 17, an anonymous guest scored an $11,000 jackpot while playing Dancing Drums at the Aliante Casino. Three days later, a Sam's Town visitor hit the Dragon Link Peacock Princess Grand progressive jackpot that was worth more than $12,000.

Two guests decided to stop by Downtown Las Vegas on May 21 and ended up becoming big winners. One person visiting from Hawaii bet $4.80 on a Wicked Wheel machine at The Cal and won more than $13,000. At Main Street Station, a Las Vegas local was dealt a Royal Flush from a Game King poker machine to win $20,000.

On May 24, a guest from Hawaii turned $1 into $12,000 after hitting a progressive jackpot on a Super Buffalo machine. Then, a guest named Brian won $40,000 while playing All Star Poker II at Sam's Town after being dealt a Royal Flush.

On May 29, Angela was visiting the Fremont from Florida and hit a jackpot worth $17,000 while playing on an Everlasting Fortunes machine. The next day, a guest stopped by the Gold Coast and hit a Royal Flush from a Triple Play poker machine to win more than $16,000.

And to round out the month, an anonymous guest stopped by Aliante and won more than $12,000 from a Wicked Wheel Panda machine on May 31.

