Boulder City secures nearly $1 million in federal funding for wastewater plant upgrades tied to Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City is receiving a $980,000 federal grant to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant — the first step toward eventually returning treated water to Lake Mead.

Congresswoman Dina Titus secured the grant, and city officials say the money will fund critical reliability upgrades at the plant, which processes more than 1.3 million gallons of water every day.

WATCH | Boulder City secures federal funding to make wastewater plant upgrades

Boulder City secures federal funding to make wastewater plant upgrades

At a press conference Tuesday, Rep. Titus referenced that Lake Mead is in a state of decline, and the funding is a step toward addressing that for Boulder City residents.

"This project, as I understand it, based on your plan, is just the first step in a long term goal to do that recycling. And I think that will be critical because we've all seen the lake, we've all seen how it's dropped, we've seen those bathtub rings."

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The project will start by addressing infrastructure upgrades at the plant.

"This is very crucial for us. So in upgrading all the treatment basins and upgrading the aging PVC liners, this grant's going to help all of us in order to be able to save and be able to consider what we can do with wastewater so that we actually don't have to waste water," Joe Hardy, Boulder City mayor, explained.

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City officials say returning treated water to Lake Mead would generate credits for future homes in the region.

A Southern Nevada Water Authority study is currently underway to determine how treated water could eventually be returned to the lake and what additional funding and infrastructure will be needed to make that happen.

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