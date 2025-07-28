July Water Supply: New projections show major Lake Mead decline by 2027

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lake Mead's level is lower today than it has been in four out of the past five years at 1,054 feet.

WATCH | Your July Water Supply shows declining Lake Mead levels

New projections show major Lake Mead decline by 2027

Currently, the reservoir sits at 31% capacity, and new projections highlight a dire situation for Las Vegas's primary water source.

According to this comparison chart, Lake Mead is still in better shape compared to three years ago, when it hit a historic low point of 1,040.71 feet on July 27, 2022.

www.LakeLevels.info Lake Mead's current elevation of 1,054 feet is lower than 4 out of the past 5 years.

The situation could worsen, with the latest Most-Probable 24-Month Study from the Bureau of Reclamation projecting an additional 16 feet by June of 2027, reaching an elevation of 1,038 feet.

Both Lake Powell and Lake Mead now sit at 31% capacity.

Lake Mead has dropped 7 feet compared to this time last year, while Lake Powell has seen a more dramatic 29-foot decline in the same period.

The concerning water levels stem from below-average snowfall in the Colorado Rockies this past winter, which provides the primary source of water for these crucial reservoirs.

Nevada is currently experiencing conditions ranging from abnormally dry to severe drought. Forecasts indicate a drier than average outlook through August 9 and warmer than average temperatures throughout the entire next month.

With warm and dry conditions, Southern Nevada could get into an increasingly tighter spot when it comes to the demand on the dwindling water source.

