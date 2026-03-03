Boulder City pilot dies in small plane crash in Southern Utah

(KTNV) — A woman from Boulder City was found dead in the wreckage of a plane that went down near the Utah-Arizona state line on Saturday, according to sheriff's officials in Washington County, Utah.

Officials say the plane crash was reported at 10:17 a.m. on a mesa southwest of Apple Valley, Utah. That's about 70 miles northeast of Mesquite and about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Law enforcement and paramedics found the pilot deceased inside the plane. The pilot was identified only as a 40-year-old woman from Boulder City.

"To respect the privacy of the family, at their request we will not be releasing the name of the pilot," sheriff's officials stated in a news release.

Investigators also did not immediately say where the plane was headed or where it had come from, but stated that it was "flying with others."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are expected to continue the investigation. Channel 13 reached out to the NTSB after business hours on Monday and had not yet heard back as of this report.

"The Washington County Sheriff's Office expresses our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the pilot," officials wrote.