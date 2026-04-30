BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City Hospital will transition to a rural emergency hospital starting Friday, May 1, ending inpatient stays after nearly a century of full-service care in the community — a story we first told you about on Mar. 3.

The hospital has been a cornerstone of healthcare in Boulder City since 1931, first serving workers and families who built the Hoover Dam.

WATCH | Boulder City Hospital becomes rural emergency hospital Friday

Boulder City Hospital shifts to rural emergency model Friday amid federal funding cuts

Under the new model, patients requiring more than 24 hours of care will be transferred to other facilities throughout the valley. Emergency services, imaging, lab services, and many outpatient treatments will remain available around the clock.

Hospital CEO Thomas Maher said the change is driven by financial pressures following major federal cuts. Congress passed H.R. 1 — better known as the Big Beautiful Bill — cutting Medicaid reimbursement rates and reducing the hospital's provider fee program by half. Maher said that funding had offset inpatient costs during periods of low patient volume.

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"This provider type of rural emergency hospital is a right-sized organization for Boulder City… making this conversion ensures we can maintain critical healthcare services to this community for the foreseeable future," Maher said.

On March 19, more than 50 residents gathered at St. Andrew Catholic Church to voice their frustrations, hopes, and questions directly to hospital leaders.

Local News Boulder City Hospital to transition to a Rural Emergency Hospital Abel Garcia

Longtime resident Lynda Carlson said the shift has been visible for some time.

"This one has been slowly going more towards immediate care, emergency care," Carlson said.

Carlson said the proximity of other hospitals — roughly 20 minutes away in Henderson — eases concerns about losing overnight services.

"So as residents here I don't think we're that surprised any longer," Carlson said.

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Carlson drew on experience living in an even smaller community that went through a similar transition.

"We really depended on the hospital here… I used to live in a smaller community, smaller actually than, Boulder City. We had a hospital for many, many years, and the same thing happened. I think it's gonna work here," Carlson said.

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