Changes are coming to Boulder City Hospital. Here's what it means for you.

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Patients in Boulder City will need to start looking elsewhere for their inpatient treatments.

As of this upcoming May, Boulder City Hospital will operate as a Rural Emergency Hospital.

What does that mean?

The biggest change is that Boulder City Hospital will close inpatient care services.

The hospital will still provide 24/7 emergency department services, but any patient needing hospitalization will be stabilized and transferred elsewhere.

Documents obtained by Channel 13 state the reason for the change is due to three main reasons: financial instability, low patient volume, and reimbursement gaps.

"This transition helps strengthen the long-term financial stability of local healthcare services," a letter addressed to community members stated.

We've also learned that 81 positions will be eliminated as part of the transition.

The change is still subject to review and approval by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

Members of the public can share their thoughts on the matter by sending written comments to the following:

Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health

Health Care Quality & Compliance

4150 Technology Way, Suite 300

Carson City, NV 89706

Phone (775) 684-5822

Email: dpbh@health.nv.gov

Written comments must be received no later than March 27, 2026.

