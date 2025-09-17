Body camera footage shows Nevada senator's arrest on suspicion of DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New body camera footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows Nevada state senator Edgar Flores being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The video shows the moment when police first encounter Flores, who appears asleep while driving near the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and East Lake Mead Boulevard on an early morning on Friday, Sept. 9.

VIDEO: Body camera footage shows the moment Metro Police approach Flores' vehicle

LVMPD body camera footage shows arrest of Nevada senator

Police approach the vehicle and proceed to ask Flores questions.

"Where are you coming from?" asked one of the officers.

Flores states he's coming from Sunset Park, after playing soccer and was headed to his house.

Police proceed to ask Flores if he's had anything to drink.

Flores states he's had one Michelob beer around midnight.

Police also asked him why he was asleep in his vehicle.

Flores responds, "I think I must have fallen asleep."

Afterwards, Flores agrees to take field sobriety tests. The arrest report that Channel 13 received on Monday states the LVMPD found evidence of impairment.

In a social media post on X, Flores states that he was "tired" after a "long day of work, community events, evening exercise and a late dinner."

In the statement, his campaign says they're "also reviewing whether his rights and privacy were properly respected."

The statement claims his blood alcohol level was at 0.00. Channel 13 is not able to substantiate those claims at this time.

Blood tests were also taken but the results are still pending.