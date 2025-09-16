Nevada state senator Edgar Flores arrested for suspected DUI, Flores claims 'he was tired'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada state senator Edgar Flores was arrested on suspicion of DUI last week, but claims, "he was tired" after "a long day of work, community events, evening exercise and a late dinner."

Flores was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9, after Metro police spotted Flores, who appeared asleep at the wheel of his car near North Lamb Boulevard and East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to an LVMPD arrest report.

Police made attempts to wake Flores, but Flores "appeared confused and disoriented, looking side to side without focus," according to the report.

"Flores admitted to consuming one Michelob around midnight," the report states.

In a statement, his campaign claims he was not drunk but tired from a long day.

"Senator Edgar Flores was stopped early Friday morning after a long day of work, community events, evening exercise, and a late dinner. He fully cooperated with law enforcement, voluntarily submitted to both a breathalyzer and a blood test at the station, and was released on his own recognizance. The breathalyzer confirmed a 0.00 BAC, and we are confident the blood test will confirm the same.



The Senator acknowledges he was tired. While he and his team respect the officers’ diligence in ensuring public safety, our campaign is also reviewing whether his rights and privacy were properly respected.



Senator Flores remains fully focused on serving the community, as he has for more than 10 years as an Assemblyman, State Senator, and Immigration Attorney."



Channel 13 cannot substantiate claims that his blood alcohol level was 0.00 at the time of the arrest.

Field sobriety tests conducted by Metro Police detected impairment, according to the arrest report.

Flores' blood samples were also taken, but the results are still pending.