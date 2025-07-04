Bob's Bikes founder asking for donations for medical equipment amid ongoing cancer battle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who has spent much of his life giving back to the Las Vegas community is now asking for help in return.

We've told you about Robert "Bob" Crane and the work he does for his nonprofit, Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids.

It all began in 2013 in Crane's Henderson garage, and after giving away more than 1,000 bikes, he stopped keeping count years ago.

The retired mechanic would spend hours in his workshop fulfilling as many of those requests as he could, fixing up old bikes and giving them to kids in need.

However, that changed after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer. He tried to continue the work but made the decision to step away to focus on his health.

Now, he's asking the community for donations for his medical equipment, saying his health insurance "has been no help in getting me the equipment I need."

He's launched a GoFundMe page, which you can find here.