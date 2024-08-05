Founder of Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids to retire due to cancer diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a heartfelt announcement, Robert Crane, the founder of Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids, revealed that he would be retiring from his role due to a recent cancer diagnosis.

In January, Crane was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The disease has now spread to his bones.

Crane, who’s been the driving force behind the nonprofit for 11 years, has repaired and gifted thousands of bikes to kids in southern Nevada and across the country.

Crane shared the news on Facebook expressing both gratitude and sorrow.

“I have tears in my eyes as I write this post because I have given it everything I have to make it right but the time has come. This post is very very hard for me to write but after talking to my daughters, I believe it’s time to call it quits. After last week's doctors appointments and my test results, I believe the writing is on the wall. I can’t spend 13 hours a day in this heat in my garage,” Crane said.

Crane has previously told Channel 13 his mission has always been to provide joy to underserved youth and their families.

Crane promised to keep repairing bikes until after the holidays because he said he would like nothing more than to gift new bikes to kids for Christmas.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Crane continue to provide bikes during the holiday season.