Las Vegas man known for donating bikes to kids in need battling stage 4 cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man whose mission is to give bikes to kids in need, is now in need of some help himself.

Earlier this month, Robert ‘Bob’ Crane, founder of Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The disease has now spread to his bones.

“With my medical conditions, if it wasn’t for helping kids, God knows where I’d be today,” Crane says.

Since he first started the non-profit 11 years ago, Crane has been able to gift thousands of bikes to kids in Southern Nevada.

“You can’t put a price on it when you see them smile. No price,” Crane said.

Crane has always used his own money to purchase materials for the bike repairs. But now, he says medical bills are starting to pile up.

“Every little penny I have left goes right to these bikes. I don't want to leave my wife a ton of bills if I go away,” Crane said.

Crane is still doing what he loves, despite his diagnosis.

“Bikes have actually saved my life and kept me going,” Crane said.

Now, he’s turning to his community, hoping they’ll help steer him toward continuing his dream.

“As long as I'm going, Bob's bikes are going to keep going. I’m not stopping. Might slow down a little bit but I'm not going to stop,” Crane said.

Crane has created a GoFundMe pageto help fund the bike program as he battles cancer.