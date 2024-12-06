A final giveaway, for now:  Bob’s Bikes founder considering closing shop due to cancer diagnosis 

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For 11 years, Robert "Bob" Crane has worked out of his garage every day.

Tools hang neatly on the wall and wheels of all sizes lean against the counters. It’s a glimpse of the work he does for his nonprofit, Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids.

Last year, Crane was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The disease has continued to spread.

“I keep going here to keep my mind off of it and help me progress. I don’t think about it. That's why I keep doing the bikes,” Crane said.

Since he first started the nonprofit, Crane has been able to give thousands of bikes to kids in Southern Nevada. It’s the best form of treatment, he says, for what he’s dealing with.

“It’s my medicine. You would have to be here to see these kids get bikes. It’s just amazing, just amazing,” Crane said. “If I can help a family in dire need, I'd love to. I don’t want to quit until things say otherwise.”

WATCH: Bob was awarded a check back in May as he was honored as a Vegas Stronger Champion for his work.

Vegas Stronger Champion works out of garage to make sure kids have bikes to ride

Bob’s friends and family are rallying around him, ensuring the spirit of his nonprofit continues. They’re planning to keep the program running in his honor.

While Bob will no longer be repairing bikes, he says he’d love to keep gifting them to kids in the community.

You can find information on how to donate HERE.

