Tiësto canceling Super Bowl performance due to 'family emergency'

Feb. 8 - Popular DJ Tiësto will no longer be performing at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, he posted a message on X saying a personal family emergency is forcing him to miss the game.

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

DJ Kaskade announced that he would be taking Tiësto's place as the first In-Game Super Bowl DJ.

As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing. Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance… pic.twitter.com/UQ9w6cUNyr — Kaskade (@kaskade) February 9, 2024

Jan. 25 - Anticipation is building for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the game is already setting firsts for the National Football League.

On Thursday, the league announced that Tiësto will be the first in-game DJ for the Super Bowl. He will perform a DJ set before the game while players warm up and fans take their seats at Allegiant Stadium. He will then play in featured breaks during the game. Portions of the performances will be on the TV broadcast and livestreamed on Tiëst's social media channels.

"Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event," said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. "As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable gameday experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere."

I can't wait to party with you all !! https://t.co/vQzXo7hX8n — Tiësto (@tiesto) January 25, 2024

"I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII," Tiësto said in a statement. "It's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place — Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game."

While Tiësto is the first in-game DJ, other DJs have performed during pre-game festivities for the past five years. That included sets from DJ Khaled in Miami, D-Nice in Tampa Bay, Zedd in Los Angeles, and DJ Snake in Phoenix.

It is shaping up to be a big year for Tiësto. Earlier this month, Tao Hospitality officials announced he would be performing at multiple venues across the Las Vegas Strip as part of a "shared artist residency". The first performance was on his birthday on Jan. 19. You can see the full list of dates, locations, and buy tickets here.