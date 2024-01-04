Tiësto announces new Las Vegas 'shared artist residency' at several Strip properties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tiësto is getting ready to headline multiple venues across the Las Vegas Strip as part of a "shared artist residency".

On Thursday, Tao Group Hospitality announced the DJ will perform at LIV and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and Wet Republic at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

"My dream was to have a Las Vegas residency that was different from all others," Tiësto said. "I can proudly say that this year, I will realize that dream of playing all over the Strip at several iconic venues as well as the newest and most epic nightclubs and dayclubs! Each of these locations has its own character, allowing me to tailor a unique set and experience for each one. I feel at home on Las Vegas Boulevard and I couldn't be happier to be partnering with Tao Group and LIV as THE resident of the Strip!"

The fun kicks off on Jan. 19, which is also the DJ's birthday. That will be at LIV inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $30 for women and $50 for men.

