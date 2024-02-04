FBI, Homeland Security: No credible threats of Las Vegas Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No specific, credible threats have been made against Super Bowl 58, according to federal and state law enforcement.

ABC News obtained a confidential threat assessment document that was put together by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, and the Southern Nevada Counter-Terrorism Center.

Despite that finding, law enforcement said they still have several criminal concerns that they're expecting to face during Super Bowl Week. That includes:



ATM skimming

Identity theft

Credit card theft

Property theft

Public intoxication

Illegal drug sales

Prostitutition

Selling counterfeit goods (tickets, clothing, bags, other Super Bowl-related merchandise)

The report states they're also keeping an eye out for heightened tensions and violence between outlaw motorcycle gangs and their support clubs throughout Nevada.

The report also mentions heightened concerns about lone offender attacks, cybersecurity, vehicles possibly driving into pedestrians, and human trafficking.

Law enforcement have previously announced strategies to combat some of these concerns and have spent months planning. In August, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kendall Bell said 36 different working groups have been developing strategies to keep everyone safe.

Some vehicles that request access to the Allegiant Stadium campus will be scanned by an x-ray inspection system, from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is nearly a mile from the campus.

"Once they're screened and the driver is checked out, Nevada Highway Patrol will escort that vehicle to the campus," David McCain, the National Football League's Super Bowl LVIII security lead, told Clark County commissioners a few weeks ago.

Due to the federal SEAR I security rating, the secured perimeter around the stadium will be 300 feet, compared to a 100-foot perimeter that is normally at a regular-season Las Vegas Raiders game.

As for human trafficking, Southern Nevada law enforcement already has some experience after arresting over 70 individuals during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The report states 14 missing children were also found during race week and law enforcement said they could discover more during Super Bowl Week.

LVMPD Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese previously told Channel 13 there are a few questions to ask yourself if you see a potential victim?



Does the person appear disconnected from family or friends?

Does the person appear fearful or controlled?

Is the person missing school (if they're a juvenile)?

Does the person appear dressed to look older or disguise their age?

Is the person going out in public late at night?

Law enforcement is also reminding the community that if you see something suspicious, say something. You can contact LVMPD's non-emergency line at (702) 828-3111 or contact the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center at (702) 828-7777 or online at SNCTC.org. You can also report suspicious behavior through Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.