LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police will be presenting the results of a recent sex trafficking operation on Tuesday morning and their ongoing efforts to educate the community about how to spot victims.

According to LVMPD, Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese will be speaking at the press conference, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

Channel 13 will live stream the event at ktnv.com/live.