Southern Nevada agencies uniting to combat human trafficking during Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Super Bowl 58 just around the corner, local law enforcement and various organizations in the Las Vegas Valley are joining forces to combat the escalating issue of human trafficking associated with the game.

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill addressed the pressing concern, citing a recent tragedy where an individual fell victim to sex trafficking.

"At about 3 a.m. this morning, I received a call notifying me of another homicide related to sex trafficking. This is a significant problem in our Valley, especially during big events like Super Bowl 58," Sheriff McMahill stated, emphasizing the attractiveness of such events to criminals targeting and trafficking young people.

Las Vegas and Clark County are unfortunately at the forefront of human trafficking and sex trafficking, prompting a collaborative effort to raise awareness.

On Monday, Channel 13 reported the launch of a valley-wide global awareness campaign named Team Up Against Human Trafficking. The initiative aims to educate the public about these crimes and prevent their occurrence.

Sarah de Carvalho, CEO of It's a Penalty, stressed the collective goal of the campaign.

"We are all together with one purpose, which is to raise awareness and educate about human trafficking so we can prevent it."

It's a Penalty, a non-profit organization, is leading the charge, joined by key partners such as Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Harry Reid International Airport, and several other local organizations.

The campaign includes the release of a 30-second video featuring prominent figures like Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, and Sandra Douglass Morgan of the Las Vegas Raiders . The video, set to air American Airlines flights, highlights the pervasive issue of human trafficking and encourages viewers to be vigilant and report suspicious activities.

Sarah de Carvalho pointed out that human trafficking is a global problem, and the video aims to dispel the misconception that sports events cause it. As part of the campaign, a list of missing children from Las Vegas will be distributed to participating hotels, further emphasizing the local impact.

Sheriff McMahill assured the public of extra protocols in place during the Super Bowl events, stating, "We put together a pretty effective method to correspond with these providers." The collaborative efforts seek to make a substantial impact in preventing human trafficking and ensuring the safety of the community during this major sporting event.