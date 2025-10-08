Becky Harris to run for Clark County Commission

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Republican state Sen. Becky Harris says she will run for the open Clark County Commission District F seat — but as a nonpartisan.

Harris had earlier indicated her interest in the seat, currently held by Democrat Justin Jones. But Jones said last month he won't run for re-election, following a public reprimand from the State Bar of Nevada in March.

The race now features a competitive Republican primary between Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Clark County, and businessman Albert Mack, CEO of the private equity firm TBD Group.

Democrats have not named a candidate, but Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Clark County, is rumored to be considering entering the race.

As a nonpartisan, Harris would not face a primary, and will only appear on the general-election ballot in November.

District F currently has 94,846 nonpartisan active registered voters, more than any other commission district. There are 67,650 Democrats and 64,636 Republicans, making it one of the closest districts on the commission.

Harris served one term in Carson City, chairing the Senate Education Committee in 2014. She was later appointed to be the first woman to chair the state Gaming Control Board, where she dealt with regulatory issues including workplace harassment after allegations of sexual misconduct by casino mogul Steve Wynn.

Currently, Harris is a distinguished fellow in gaming and leadership in the Office of Lifelong Learning at UNLV.

In an historic twist, when Harris first ran for the state Senate, she defeated then-state Sen. Justin Jones, the man she's now seeking to succeed on the commission.

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.