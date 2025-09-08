Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones announces he's not running for reelection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones confirms he's not running for reelection for his District F seat in 2026, Jones announced on Monday.

In a statement sent to Channel 13, he said:

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Nevada in elected positions at the state and local level and I am proud of the work I have done to advocate for better infrastructure, increase housing affordability, expand access to parks and natural spaces, diversify our economy, and expand behavioral health services. I believe that I am but a caretaker of a legacy far greater than myself and the time has come for me to hand off that baton. After weighing the rigors of another campaign and discussing with my family, I have decided not seek reelection in 2026 and will instead work hard to elect another Democrat in District F to continue the progress that I and my colleagues have made for Southern Nevada.



That said, I’m not going anywhere just yet! I will devote my remaining time in office focused on key priorities for District F and Clark County, and even after my term ends, will continue fighting for the same priorities that I have while serving the people of Nevada and Clark County.



I must express tremendous gratitude to the family, friends and supporters who have been there for me for years, through good times and bad. I wouldn’t be here today without you!



Now back to work for Clark County!”

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones

In 2024, Clark County Commissioner Jones was accused of improperly deleting text messages in a long-running lawsuit filed against Clark County.

The state bar council sought to take his law license, but in March, a disciplinary panel sought to issue a public reprimand instead. The state bar is seeking a new hearing in the case.

Former Las Vegas councilwoman Victoria Seaman had planned to challenge Jones, but she resigned last month to take a job with the Trump administration.

Republican assemblywoman Heidi Kasama has announced she will run for the seat, and former republican state senator Becky Harris has expressed her interest in running for the position.

Jones was elected to the state senate in 2012 in a special election but was defeated for reelection by Harris in 2014.

