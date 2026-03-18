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Suspect in custody after barricade in northwest valley

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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A domestic dispute turned into a barricade in the northwest valley Tuesday night.

Police say that a man barricaded themselves into a house near El Capitan and Dusty Wagon Avenue after a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

The suspect is now in custody, and detectives are taking over the investigation

Traffic has been shut down between El Capitan/Dusty Wagon north and southbound to El Capitan and Crescent Vista, but is expected to reopen soon.

This is a developing story.

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