Suspect in custody after barricade in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A domestic dispute turned into a barricade in the northwest valley Tuesday night.

Police say that a man barricaded themselves into a house near El Capitan and Dusty Wagon Avenue after a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

The suspect is now in custody, and detectives are taking over the investigation

Traffic has been shut down between El Capitan/Dusty Wagon north and southbound to El Capitan and Crescent Vista, but is expected to reopen soon.

This is a developing story.