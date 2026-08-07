LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new bell schedule takes effect this school year for most Clark County School District students, with the biggest change coming for high schoolers.

WATCH | Justin Hinton speaks to one local high school student and how he expects the change to affect his school year:

Clark High School junior among students adjusting to CCSD's new bell schedule

Elementary school start times will remain relatively the same, running from 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Most middle schoolers will start a half hour earlier, moving from 8 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The biggest shift is for high school students, whose start time moves from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

For incoming Clark High School junior Bryson White, the change is more modest. As a magnet student, his start time shifts only about 25 minutes — from 7:05 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. But the adjustment still ripples through his family's routine.

During the school year, he balances schoolwork, band practice, track and field where he throws the discus, and many other student activities. He said the early 7 a.m. start time took a toll.

"The sleep. Wasn't getting enough sleep. I was ultimately very tired and also with the homework, staying up late as well," White said.

His mother, Bre-Anna Jones, said she was initially relieved by the schedule change, thinking he'd get more time to sleep.

The family expects to adjust work schedules to accommodate the new drop-off time, at least until January, when Bryson is expected to start driving himself.

Jones said she has confidence in her son but worries about the other drivers on the road.

"I have confidence that he'll be OK. I'm just not confident everyone else will be OK," she said. "And especially trying to get through the new school change. The new times. Everything gonna be running late? Accidents may increase. Things of that nature. It's a little terrifying, but I think ultimately it will be better for him."

She also noted the full picture of the schedule's impact won't be clear for months.

"After school activities haven't started yet. Before school activities haven't started yet. Those don't really kick in until at least September, so at least until October or November til we're able to get a groove on things," she said.

As for what she hopes the new year brings for her son, the answer was simple.

"For peace and rest," she said.

Justin covers all things education in the valley, so if you have any questions for him or issues you would like him to look into, reach out by clicking on the banner below:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

