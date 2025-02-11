Attorneys for Michele Fiore requesting new trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Could former Las Vegas City Councilwoman and Nye County Judge Michele Fiore get a new trial?

Her attorneys have filed a motion this week claiming she was denied her right to a fair trial.

Back in October, Fiore was found guilty of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was convicted of funneling money from charitable and political causes into accounts for her own personal use for things like living expenses, plastic surgery, and her daughter's wedding.

Fiore's attorneys argue there were several issues during the trial that turned the jury against Fiore.

One involves the testimony of her daughter, Sheena Siegel.

Siegel was called as a witness for the defense. During cross-examination by prosecutors, Siegel was asked if she signed checks from Fiore's political action committee, Future for Nevadans, to her personal bank account and told the court she could have written one of the checks herself. Prosecutors asked if Siegel was admitting to a federal crime, prompting an objection from Michael Sanft, who represented Fiore at trial. (Sanft has since withdrawn from the case.)

Federal prosecutors later explained that Siegel had an immunity deal that would have protected her from campaign finance violations. Her testimony during Fiore's trial, prosecutors warned, could have been used as evidence she'd perjured herself in previous statements.

At the time, Sanft requested a mistrial based on this exchange due to "the government's improper questioning and the prejudicial effect to Ms. Fiore's defense." Ultimately, the judge ruled Siegel's entire testimony should be stricken from the court record.

The new motion from Fiore's attorney states Siegel's immunity agreement was "erroneously withdrawn, forcing her to invoke her fifth amendment privilege" and that striking Siegel's testimony was "extremely prejudicial". That's because Siegel "could establish that monies collected were in fact utilized for charitable events" and prosecutors called Siegel a "co-conspirator when they knew she would assert her Fifth Amendment privilege in front of the jury."

To explain further, Fiore's attorney argues that the Court "never decided that Ms. Siegel violated the immunity agreement" and the prosecutors "had no standing to null and void an agreement that they were not a party to", since that agreement was through the U.S. Attorney's Office and not the Department of Justice.

According to the motion, Fiore's attorney is also questioning the validity of several witnesses who testified during the trial.

That includes Nicole Beck, who is the widow of fallen Las Vegas police officer Alyn Beck. One of the charitable causes that Fiore is alleged to have taken money from was funding dedicated to a new statue honoring Beck.

The motion claims that Beck's testimony was meant to "provoke an emotional response in the jury" and that Beck didn't have any new or relevant information compared to what other witnesses could provide in their testimony.

Fiore's attorney also calls out the testimony of Gov. Joe Lombardo, claiming he made conflicting statements on the stand about who told him about funding the statue.

They also question the testimony of Peter Lee, who managed the property that Fiore lived in. He said Fiore paid rent to his son, Eric, but he wasn't sure how. During the trial, prosecutors showed and asked Peter about bank records, which the motion claims the "questions were improper of this witness due to a lack of foundation and lack of requisite personal knowledge. Indeed, they were clearly not even his bank records."

According to the motion, Fiore's attorneys also argue the jury was given improper instructions before heading into deliberations, exculpatory evidence on behalf of Fiore was left out of trial proceedings, and that Sanft, her trial lawyer, was "ineffective" and "failed to file various pretrial motions to include a Motion to Dismiss and a Motion to Suppress."

I have reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Department of Justice, Gov. Lombardo's office, and Sanft to see if any of them have statements based on the claims in the motion for a new trial. I have not heard back, as of the time this article was published.

As for Fiore, federal court records show a hearing has not been set to discuss the motion. Records also show that as of Tuesday, she is set to be sentenced on those wire fraud charges on March 10 at 10 a.m.

