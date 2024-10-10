Michele Fiore's attorney withdraws from case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The attorney who represented former Las Vegas City Councilwoman and Nye County judge Michele Fiore during her trial has withdrawn from the case.

On Wednesday, a U.S. District Court judge granted a sealed Ex Parte motion for Michael Sanft to remove himself from the case.

Michael Sanft withdraws as Michele Fiore's attorney by jarah.wright on Scribd

Channel 13 reached out to Sanft to learn why he decided to step away from the case and we have not heard back, as of Thursday afternoon.

Court records show that a federal public defender will be assigned to the case to represent Fiore.

Last week, a jury found Fiore guilty on six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Fiore was accused of funneling money from charitable and political causes into her own accounts and used for things like living expenses, plastic surgery, and to pay for her daughter's wedding.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025.

Each count that Fiore is facing carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

There are still questions surrounding Fiore's daughter, Sheena Siegel, and if she will face federal charges after possibly perjuring herself on the stand.

While she was on the stand, Siegel told the court she could have written a check to her personal bank account from Fiore's political action committee, Future For Nevadans, which would be a federal crime.

Federal prosecutors later explained that Siegel had an immunity deal in place that would have protected her from campaign finance violations. However, prosecutors stated that deal could now be considered null and void due to her testimony on the stand. Her testimony was later stricken from the trial.

Channel 13 has reached out to the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office several times to learn more about the investigation into Siegel and if she will face charges.

As of Thursday afternoon, we have not heard back.